NBC Gives Studio 60 Full-Season Order

NBC has given its disappointing drama Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip a full-season pickup in hopes the show will gradually find an audience and justify its expensive price tag.

The show is averaging a 4.0 rating/9 share in the adult 18-49 demo, though NBC says it continues to skew extremely upscale in its Monday night at 10 timeslot.

Launched to a good amount of hype with an all-star cast (including Matthew Perry, Bradley Whitford and Amanda Peet) and the return of Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing) to television, the show has been extended despite failing to hold a large amount of the big lead-in it enjoys from NBC’s rookie hit, Heroes.

NBC will hope that now with questions of its immediate future answered, the show can settle in and build an audience whether it stays in its current timeslot or gets moved elsewhere.

Studio 60, from Warner Bros. Television, is one of two NBC shows (along with comedy 30 Rock) focusing on the behind-the-scenes machinations of a television show.