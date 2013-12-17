NBC Gives Series Order to ‘Bible’ Follow-Up

NBC has given a greenlight to A.D., a 12-hour miniseries billed as a follow-up to The Bible.

The project hails from creators Mark Burnett and Roma Downey, whose 10-part miniseries The Bible aired earlier this year on History.The Bible drew 13.1 million total viewers with its March 3 premiere. It’s March 31 finale pulled in 11.7 million.

A.D., likely to air some time in 2015, will be produced by LightWorkers Media and executive produced by Burnett, Downey and Richard Bedser.

“Last year when Mark Burnett was launching The Bible on cable, I told him, without hesitation, that if he wanted to tell more of the story, we’d love to do it at NBC,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said. “We are firmly in the ‘event’ business and nothing has more event potential than A.D. as it continues immediately after the The Bible ended. The heft of a broadcast network, combined with the promotional arms of NBCUniversal and Comcast, will push this miniseries to a mass audience.”

This is the second recent miniseries announcement for NBC. Last week the network announced that it would adapt Ira Levin’s novel Rosemary’s Baby into a four hour miniseries. That project is also expected to air in 2015.