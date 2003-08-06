NBC gives Queer Eye full hour
NBC's first condensed replay of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy
was so well received that the broadcaster will air a full hour-long version.
NBC will rerun Queer Eye Aug. 14 at 10 p.m. EST. The network originally
planned to play a 30-minute version.
The same night, the Queer Eye "Fab Five" -- a team of five gay style
experts -- will appear on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno to make over the
talk-show host and his set.
Bravo is still glowing from its reverse-repurposing. Tuesday night's
installment of Queer Eye on Bravo nabbed a sizable 2.4 rating and 2.7
million viewers.
Its companion show, Boy Meets Boy, scored an solid 1.0 rating.
