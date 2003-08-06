NBC gives Queer Eye full hour

NBC's first condensed replay of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

was so well received that the broadcaster will air a full hour-long version.

NBC will rerun Queer Eye Aug. 14 at 10 p.m. EST. The network originally

planned to play a 30-minute version.

The same night, the Queer Eye "Fab Five" -- a team of five gay style

experts -- will appear on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno to make over the

talk-show host and his set.

Bravo is still glowing from its reverse-repurposing. Tuesday night's

installment of Queer Eye on Bravo nabbed a sizable 2.4 rating and 2.7

million viewers.

Its companion show, Boy Meets Boy, scored an solid 1.0 rating.