NBC Gives ‘Mr. Mayor’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Jan. 10.

On the strength of 351.7 million TV ad impressions, an NBC promo for the Ted Danson sitcom Mr. Mayor takes first place.

Traditional broadcast networks also grab the next three slots in our ranking, with CBS hyping Clarice in second and Fox promoting Prodigal Son in third as well as 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star in fourth. Closing out the top 5: an NFL promo — in partnership with CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN — for NFL Football.

Notably, the NFL spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (138) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 351,683,038

Interruption Rate: 1.61%

Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,538,887

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,176,141

2) Clarice, CBS

Impressions: 336,808,128

Interruption Rate: 2.15%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $7,615,717

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Prodigal Son, Fox

Impressions: 292,033,094

Interruption Rate: 1.41%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,365,088

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,896,851

Impressions: 256,059,209

Interruption Rate: 1.28%

Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $375,497

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $3,140,350

Impressions: 255,337,553

Interruption Rate: 1.26%

Attention Index: 138 (38% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $20,727

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $10,645,172

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).