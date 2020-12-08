‘Silence of the Lambs’ Spinoff ‘Clarice’ Premieres on CBS Feb. 11

New drama Clarice starts on CBS Feb. 11. Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are behind the series, which has Rebecca Breeds in the title role in this untold story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs.

“Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life,” said CBS.

A day before that, on Feb. 10, reality series Tough As Nails kicks off season two. Phil Keoghan hosts.

“All eyes will be on CBS for three consecutive Sundays in early 2021 with the broadcasts of the AFC Championship Game, the Grammy Awards and Super Bowl LV,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive VP, programming, CBS Entertainment. “These powerhouse events provide us with the perfect platforms to promote the February debuts of our captivating new drama, Clarice, and the return of the positive and heartfelt Tough As Nails, which had a very successful first season run that resonated with viewers over the summer.”

Tough As Nails is a competition series “that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor,” according to CBS.