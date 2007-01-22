NBC Gives Heroes a New Online Push

NBC is re-launching its online presence surrounding Heroes on Monday, the day the show returns to the network after a mid-season break.

The new site will include a two-screen application in conjunction with live episodes, interaction with mobile content, original commentary from cast members with each streaming episode and additional original content to enhance storylines.

Nissan is on board as a sponsor, with OMD handling media buying and implementation for the automobile manufacturer.

"'Heroes' has been key to helping Nissan establish its new entry compact car, Versa,” said Melissa Adams, senior manager of media for Nissan North America.