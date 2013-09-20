NBC Gives Greenblatt Contract Extension Through 2017

NBC has extended the contract of Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt through 2017.

Greenblatt, who joined the struggling network from Showtime in 2011, was one of Comcast's first hires after acquiring NBCUniversal.

Last season, NBC finished third, ahead of ABC among adults 18-49, emerging from last place. Under Greenblatt, NBC has had some hits, likeThe Voice and Revolution, but also some misses, like Smash and Do No Harm.

Those ratings contributed to higher revenues booked during up front ad sales for the about-to-start 2013-14 season.