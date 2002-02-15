NBC gives golden opportunity

Olympic TV-rights holder NBC recently waived some of its exclusivity

rights to allow others to cover the controversy over the gold medal in pairs

skating.

In addition to allowing extra time to use Olympic footage from the skating

event, NBC allowed live coverage of the press conference Friday on the gold

medal awarded to Canadian pair Jamie Sale and David Pelletier.

The conference was carried over Fox News, CNN and ESPN

networks-which acknowledged NBC onscreen.

NBC said it allowed the extra access due to the controversy's news

value.