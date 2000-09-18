NBC GIVES AFFILS TIME for local elections

It's not finalized yet, but NBC News plans to give affiliates up to 16 minutes every hour during election-night coverage to update viewers on local elections, reports Jack Sander, head of Belo's broadcasting division and chairman of the NBC affiliate board. The updates would come in six- to eight-minute windows every half-hour, Sander reports. CBS and ABC haven't laid out their plans, but Sander said he has inquired and expects some news from them in the next 10 to 14 days.