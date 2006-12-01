NBC Gives 30 Rock a Full-Season Order

NBC has given rookie comedy 30 Rock a full-season order as it continues to demonstrate patience with a trifecta of critically acclaimed but modestly performing freshman shows.

The Tina Fey-Alec Baldwin comedy was the last new NBC show with an undecided future, as network executives had wanted to see how it would perform on Thursday nights as part of a new two-hour comedy block.

The show turned in a 3.0 rating in the adult 18-49 demo, a 25% bump from its previous season average.

NBC is also sticking with Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Friday Night Lights, both of which are performing below the network’s original expectations but are lauded for their quality. Studio 60 will remain in its Monday at 10 timeslot, while NBC is shifting Lights to Wednesdays at 8.

30 Rock has the strong backing of NBC executives, who believe they can nurture the show in the same manner they did with The Office.

In all, four of NBC’s six rookie shows received back nine orders led by breakout hit Heroes. Kidnapped and Twenty Good Years both were taken off the air earlier this fall.