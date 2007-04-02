NBC To Give Real Wedding Crashers Post-Heroes Launching Pad

NBC will use its most prominent launching pad, the timeslot after Monday night drama Heroes, to debut its new hidden camera series The Real Wedding Crashers.

The show, from Punk’d producers Ashton Kutcher and Jason Goldberg, will premiere Monday night, April 23, at 10 p.m.

NBC has ordered six one-hour episodes of the show, the clips of which were generally well received by media buyers at the network’s recent pre-upfront development presentation in Los Angeles .

The show features actors infiltrating real weddings, though the bride and groom are both in on the pranks that ensue.