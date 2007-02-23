NBC To Give Black Donnelly's Cable Re-Airs

NBC will use repeat airings on sister cable outlets USA Network and Bravo to try and prop up new drama The Black Donnellys, but the timeslots are not exactly prime real estate.

The new series, which NBC has had on the sidelines all season, finally debuts on the network this coming Monday, February 26, supplanting the disappointing Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip at 10 pm.

USA will then re-air the pilot - but not until more than a week later - on Tuesday, March 6 at midnight ET, and Bravo will re-air the first two episodes on Sunday, March 11 at 4-6 p.m. ET.

