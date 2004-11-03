NBC Gets Viewers' Vote

NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw, covering his final presidential election as NBC’s go-to star, was viewers’ No. 1 choice on election night.

NBC News pulled in 15.2 million viewers in prime time Tuesday night (co-owned network MSNBC kicked in a modest 2.8 million), according to Nielsen data. ABC News was runner-up with 13.2 million viewers.

Both Fox News and CNN have reason to be bullish. Fox News nipped at CBS’ heels with 8 million viewers, compared to CBS News’ 9.5 million. CNN’s ratings perked up to 6.2 million viewers, making it atr least competitive with able news rival and leader Fox News.

For the first time, Fox Broadcasting carried its own national coverage, anchored by Shepard Smith from 8 to 10 p.m. ET ,and registered 4.7 million viewers.

Among Spanish-language broadcasters, Univision dominated with 2.76 million viewers, according to Nielsen’s Hispanic People Meter sample.

NBC-owned Telemundo, broadcasting from NBC’s Democracy Plaza outdoor studios, attracted 740,000 million viewers, and Univision’s sister network, Telefutura, collected 610,000.