NBC gets undisputed gold for week

Fueled by the ongoing Winter Olympic Games and the pairs figure-skating

controversy, NBC continued to dominate the weekly ratings among the primetime

competition.

For the week of Feb. 11 through 17 -- also the second week of the February

sweeps -- NBC averaged a 9.7 rating/25 share in adults 18 through 49, 28 million

viewers and a 7.0/21 in adults 18 through 34, according to Nielsen Media

Research.

CBS was second in total viewers for the week averaging 9.3 million, and Fox

was second in both adults 18 through 49 (3.5/9) and 18 through 34

(4.0/12).