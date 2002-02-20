NBC gets undisputed gold for week
Fueled by the ongoing Winter Olympic Games and the pairs figure-skating
controversy, NBC continued to dominate the weekly ratings among the primetime
competition.
For the week of Feb. 11 through 17 -- also the second week of the February
sweeps -- NBC averaged a 9.7 rating/25 share in adults 18 through 49, 28 million
viewers and a 7.0/21 in adults 18 through 34, according to Nielsen Media
Research.
CBS was second in total viewers for the week averaging 9.3 million, and Fox
was second in both adults 18 through 49 (3.5/9) and 18 through 34
(4.0/12).
