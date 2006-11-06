NBC Gets Second Flex Game

The San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos match-up will be NBC's second "flex" game under its Sunday Night Football contract with the NFL.

The November 19 game had previously been scheduled for 1 p.m. (on CBS since it is an AFC match-up), but has been moved to Sunday night and NBC. The two teams are tied for first in the AFC West.

NBC's first flex game is next Sunday's (November 12) Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants game.

For the first time, the NFL is giving a rightsholder, in this case NBC, a shot at some key games later in the season when their playoff implications are clearer or when "surprise" teams have played their way into contention.