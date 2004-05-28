NBC Gets Props For Diversity Hire

The American Federation of Television & Radio Artists Thursday publicly praised NBC for naming Damona Resnick to spearhead NBC's diversity initiative for talent on both sides of the camera. AFTRA praised her for her work this week at the Chicago Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, one of a series of such showcases to try to identify minority talent.

AFTRA said that, in addition to the workshops and showcases, it hopes this will "further AFTRA's efforts in bringing equitable working conditions to the many Spanish-language performers working for NBC's Telemundo network."

Resnick came from Paramount, where she was in the casting department. She has also been an instructor at the Actors Conservatory of the East-West Players, one of the nation's premiere Asian American theater groups, according to NBC.

