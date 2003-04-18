NBC gets a little help from its Friends

NBC won Thursday night's ratings battle, sweeping households and the key

demos.

The network prospered behind strong performances from sitcoms Friends

and Will & Grace and drama Law & Order.

Still, Friends' 11.7 rating/20 share and almost 18 million viewers did

not make it the highest-rated or most-watched show of the night.

That honor went to CBS' CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which pulled in 18.8 million viewers and

garnered a 12.1/19 during the 9 p.m. hour, a performance that put CBS in second

for the night.

ABC was third for the night with two hours of All American Girl and

PrimeTime Thursday, its highest-rated show of the evening with a 6.2/11.

Fox was fourth on the night with TV's Funniest Moments and The

Pulse.

For the night, Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 10.3/17, CBS

9.6/16, ABC 4.0/7 and Fox 3.6/6.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 6.8/20, CBS 5.1/15, ABC 2.1/6 and Fox

2.1/6.