NBC gets a little help from its Friends
By Eric Smith
NBC won Thursday night's ratings battle, sweeping households and the key
demos.
The network prospered behind strong performances from sitcoms Friends
and Will & Grace and drama Law & Order.
Still, Friends' 11.7 rating/20 share and almost 18 million viewers did
not make it the highest-rated or most-watched show of the night.
That honor went to CBS' CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which pulled in 18.8 million viewers and
garnered a 12.1/19 during the 9 p.m. hour, a performance that put CBS in second
for the night.
ABC was third for the night with two hours of All American Girl and
PrimeTime Thursday, its highest-rated show of the evening with a 6.2/11.
Fox was fourth on the night with TV's Funniest Moments and The
Pulse.
For the night, Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 10.3/17, CBS
9.6/16, ABC 4.0/7 and Fox 3.6/6.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 6.8/20, CBS 5.1/15, ABC 2.1/6 and Fox
2.1/6.
