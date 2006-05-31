NBC Gets Last Laugh

In a TV night riddled with repeats, the season premiere of NBC’s Last Comic Standing gave the Peacock network a prime time victory. The two-hour premiere scored a 3.7 rating/10 share in the key 18-49 demo from 8-10, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. A rerun of Law & Order following Comic earned a 3.1/8, and NBC got a 3.5/10 overall for the night.

CBS got second place with a 2.6/7 for reruns of NCIS and The Unit and an original episode of 48 Hours Mystery.

There was a tie for third: ABC and Fox both earned a 1.8/5. ABC’s only first-run show was an episode of Rodney from 8:30-9. Fox ran the movie Shanghai Knights.

The WB was fourth with an 0.7/2 for a rerun of Gilmore Girls and a first-run Pepper Dennis episode. UPN got an 0.6/2 for reruns of Next Top Model and Veronica Mars.