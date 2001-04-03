NBC gets in Family Friendly spirit

NBC is getting a little Family Friendly. The network announced it is joining The WB, ABC and CBS in the Family Friendly Programming Forum's script development initiative.

NBC will receive funding from 14 major advertisers, including Johnson & Johnson, IBM and Procter & Gamble, that goes into the development of scripts aimed at programming for the entire family.

The networks are given full control over the process in terms of which scripts are made into pilots and possibly primetime series, the advertisers say. NBC will participate in the Forum's script initiative next season.

The WB was the first network to join forces with the advertisers two years ago and Gilmore Girls, which debuted this season, is the first series to come out of the initiative.

- Joe Schlosser