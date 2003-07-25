NBC gets eyeballs for Queer Eye

The NBC replay of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy attracted 6.9

million viewers Thursday night, nearly 5 million more viewers than the show's debut July 15 on sister cable channel Bravo.

NBC's shortened 30-minute version generated a respectable summer rating, a

3.3 with a 10 share for viewers 18-49 and good enough for second place

behind CBS, according to Nielsen Media Research.

One NBC station, WAGT(TV) Augusta, Ga., decided not to air Queer Eye at the

scheduled time Thursday, rescheduling the show for 2:30 a.m. Friday.

No word if NBC plans future replays of the reality show, which airs Tuesdays

on Bravo.

NBC did plug Bravo's next gay-themed show, Boy Meets Boy, where a gay

bachelor picks among suitors who are gay and straight.

That show debuts July 29.