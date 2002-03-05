NBC gets Arena Football

Here's a deal any broadcaster could love -- a sports-rights deal with no

rights payment. Now if only the programming works.

NBC will find out next year when its recently announced deal with the Arena

Football League takes effect.

Like the now-defunct XFL, Arena Football is a winter-spring event.

NBC's coverage will start Feb. 2, 2003, and culminate with the league's

championship game June 22.

NBC and the league will share whatever ad revenue is derived from the games.

NBC's coverage Sunday afternoons will not conflict with the local TV

agreements that individual AFL teams have, the parties said.