NBC to get Lost again



Lost is found again at NBC.

Network executives are bringing back the reality series for a second

installment starting Sunday, Dec. 23.

The series -- which drops six contestants in the middle of nowhere, after

which they race to the Statue of Liberty -- is picking up where it left off

after Sept. 11.

NBC originally scheduled six episodes to air over six weeks at the end of the

summer, but only three aired prior to the terrorist attacks.

The first three episodes featured one race to New York, and the second three,

starting Dec. 23, will introduce another six contestants.

The network will carry one hour of Lost Dec. 23 and two more Dec.

30.