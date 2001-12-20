NBC to get Lost again
Lost is found again at NBC.
Network executives are bringing back the reality series for a second
installment starting Sunday, Dec. 23.
The series -- which drops six contestants in the middle of nowhere, after
which they race to the Statue of Liberty -- is picking up where it left off
after Sept. 11.
NBC originally scheduled six episodes to air over six weeks at the end of the
summer, but only three aired prior to the terrorist attacks.
The first three episodes featured one race to New York, and the second three,
starting Dec. 23, will introduce another six contestants.
The network will carry one hour of Lost Dec. 23 and two more Dec.
30.
