NBC, Fox top Tuesday ratings

NBC and Fox won the key adult demos Tuesday night.

The two networks tied for first among adults 18-49, while Fox, with

American Juniors and Paradise Hotel, was tops with adults 18-34 and

NBC won among adults 25-54 with Dog Eat Dog, Last Comic Standing

and Dateline.

ABC was first in households and viewers with its Tuesday comedy block (8

Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, etc.) and a news special on the killing of the Hussein

brothers in Iraq.

CBS was fourth across the key categories with Big Brother,

Cupid and Judging Amy.

For the night, according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households: ABC

5.3 rating/9 share, NBC 5.1/9, Fox 4.7/8 and CBS 4.0/7.

Adults 18-49: NBC and Fox 3.0/9; ABC 2.9/9; CBS 2.2/7.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.7/4 (households)

with Gilmore Girls and Smallville.

UPN averaged a 1.5/2 with One on One, Abby and

Buffy the Vampire Slayer.