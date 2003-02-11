NBC, Fox in sweeps dead heat
Through 10 days of the February sweeps, NBC and Fox are in a dead heat in the key
category of adults 18 through 49, tying at a 4.9 rating/12 share.
While Fox reality blockbusters Joe Millionaire and American
Idol: Search for a Superstar continue to rake in young viewers, NBC's nine-year-old stalwart,
Friends, remains the top show in 18 through 49, scoring an 11.1/28 at 8
p.m. Thursday.
NBC had tough competition against ABC's special broadcast of 20/20
featuring an exclusive Michael Jackson documentary, which scored an 8.0/20 in
the demo at the same time.
The Jackson special eventually won the night for ABC -- its first Thursday-night February sweeps win in 12 years -- with a 10.6/25 in 18 through 49 versus
NBC's 9.4/22.
As usual, CBS is winning viewers, with 13.26 million for the week of Feb. 3
through 9.
NBC was second with 12.43 million.
Among the younger demographics, Fox reigns supreme with a 5.2/15 in adults
18 through 34.
NBC is second with a 4.3/12.
The WB Television Network is having a record-setting sweeps period, placing fourth in adults 18
through 34 with a 2.5/7, ahead of CBS.
The network is also showing double-digit growth in almost all of its key
demos except its core of women 12 through 34 (up 7 percent), where it was already
strong.
Otherwise, the network has jumped 25 percent in adults 18 through 34, 19
percent in women 18 through 34, 29 percent in men 18 through 34 and 14 percent
in persons 12 through 34.
