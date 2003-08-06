NBC, Fox Sports commit to AVP
NBC and Fox Sports Net are investing in the Association of Volleyball Professionals' Pro Beach Volleyball Tour and
committing to air more AVP programming over the next three years.
The networks each get a minority stake in the company (sums were not
disclosed) and a seat on the board of directors.
NBC senior vice president Jonathan Miller will serve on the board, as will
FSN chief operating officer Randy Freer.
NBC Sports is set to air nine hours of AVP this month. FSN plans
to carry seven AVP events this year and next.
The cabler is also plotting related programming, like a 30-minute lifestyle
show, DIG, debuting this month on several FSN regional networks.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.