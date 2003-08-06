NBC, Fox Sports commit to AVP

NBC and Fox Sports Net are investing in the Association of Volleyball Professionals' Pro Beach Volleyball Tour and

committing to air more AVP programming over the next three years.

The networks each get a minority stake in the company (sums were not

disclosed) and a seat on the board of directors.

NBC senior vice president Jonathan Miller will serve on the board, as will

FSN chief operating officer Randy Freer.

NBC Sports is set to air nine hours of AVP this month. FSN plans

to carry seven AVP events this year and next.

The cabler is also plotting related programming, like a 30-minute lifestyle

show, DIG, debuting this month on several FSN regional networks.