NBC, Fox Split Tuesday Night

On a Tuesday night full of mostly-repeat programming, NBC and Fox split the ratings honors. NBC won households, viewers and adults 25-54 with an all-rerun lineup of Tracy Morgan, Whoopi, Frasier, Happy Family and Law & Order: SVU. Fox won adult 18-34 with repeats of That ’70s Show, The Simple Life and American Idol Christmas. The two networks tied for first among adults 18-49, according to the Nielsen fast affiliate ratings.

ABC was second in households, viewers and adults 18-49 with originals of 8 Simple Rules, I’m With Her and Line of Fire and repeats of According to Jim and Less Than Perfect.

CBS was fourth in households and viewers, adults 18-49 and 25-54 with a holiday special, The Guardian and Judging Amy (the latter two repeats).

The WB and UPN tied in households and viewers 18-plus. The WB aired Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill and UPN aired One on One, All of Us, Rock Me Baby and Girlfriends. All fare on both nets was repeats.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: NBC, 9 million; ABC, 7.9 million; Fox, 7.4 million; CBS, 6.7 million; WB, 3 million; UPN, 2.8 million.