NBC, Fox Split Sunday

NBC and Fox won the key adult demos Sunday night, while CBS edged NBC in households and total viewers.

NBC won adults 18-49 with Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and the season premiere of the returning Crossing Jordan. In its debut, Jordan swept the key ratings measurements from 10 to 11 p.m., ahead of both The Practice on ABC and the second half of the movie, Survivor’s Club, on CBS.

Fox captured the young adult crowd (18-34) with a mix of originals (King of the Hill, Oliver Beene, Bernie Mac and Arrested Development) and repeats (The Simpsons and Malcolm in the Middle).

ABC tied Fox for second in adults 18-49 for the night. In addition to The Practice, ABC aired Funniest Home Videos, Home Makeovers and Alias. WB was fifth with an all-repeat lineup of Smallville and Charmed.

The Sunday viewer tallies, according to the Nielsen fast affiliate report, were CBS, 11.7 million; NBC, 11.4 million; ABC, 8.9 million; Fox, 7.5 million; WB, 2.9 million.

On Saturday, Fox won the key adult demos with its usual lineup of Cops and America’s Most Wanted. CBS won the household and viewer tallies with Star Search and reruns of Hack and The District.

On Friday, NBC won across the key Nielsen measures with Dateline and Third Watch. CBS aired repeats and said preemptions for college basketball coverage by local stations in the 9-10 p.m. hour eroded more than 2% of its national distribution.

