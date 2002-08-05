NBC, Fox snatch Sunday
NBC and Fox shared bragging rights for the Sunday-night ratings race
according to the Nielsen Media Research fast national numbers.
Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34, while NBC won households and
adults 25 through 54.
From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., 60 Minutes on CBS won most of the key
categories, while Dateline on NBC was a close second.
From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fox won adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49 with
The Simpsons and King of the Hill and NBC won households and
adults 25 through 54 with a second Dateline edition.
It was a similar story from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., with Fox winning adults 18 through 34
and 18 through 49 with back-to-back Malcolm in the Middle episodes and
NBC winning households and adults 25 through 54 with Law & Order:
Criminal Intent.
CBS won the household race at 10 p.m. with the second half of movie
Missing Pieces.
NBC won the key demos with Crime and Punishment.
For the night, the household numbers: NBC 5.6/10, NBC 5.4/10, Fox 3.5/6 and
ABC 3.2/6.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 2.7/8, NBC 2.6/8, ABC 1.7/5 and CBS 1.6/5.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.