NBC, Fox snatch Sunday

NBC and Fox shared bragging rights for the Sunday-night ratings race

according to the Nielsen Media Research fast national numbers.

Fox won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34, while NBC won households and

adults 25 through 54.

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., 60 Minutes on CBS won most of the key

categories, while Dateline on NBC was a close second.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fox won adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49 with

The Simpsons and King of the Hill and NBC won households and

adults 25 through 54 with a second Dateline edition.

It was a similar story from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., with Fox winning adults 18 through 34

and 18 through 49 with back-to-back Malcolm in the Middle episodes and

NBC winning households and adults 25 through 54 with Law & Order:

Criminal Intent.

CBS won the household race at 10 p.m. with the second half of movie

Missing Pieces.

NBC won the key demos with Crime and Punishment.

For the night, the household numbers: NBC 5.6/10, NBC 5.4/10, Fox 3.5/6 and

ABC 3.2/6.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 2.7/8, NBC 2.6/8, ABC 1.7/5 and CBS 1.6/5.