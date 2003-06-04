NBC, Fox fight tight Tuesday ratings battle
Fox and NBC were neck-and-neck in the battle over the key demographics
Tuesday night.
Fox won by one-tenth of a rating point among viewers 18-49.
NBC came out ahead by the same margin among adults 18-34 and also won by
two-tenths among adults 25-54.
Fox aired two premieres, American Juniors at 8 p.m. and Keen
Eddie at 9 p.m. American Juniors (an American Idol for kids)
won its time period across the key ratings categories.
At 9 p.m., NBC was first across the board with the Miss Universe
Pageant, which aired from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Keen Eddie was second among adults 18-34 and third
among adults 18-49 and 25-54 behind both NBC and ABC, which aired hockey-playoff
coverage.
CBS was fourth across the key ratings categories for the night with a
three-hour American Film Institute special.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 7.1
rating/12 share, Fox 6.2/10, ABC 5.4/9 and CBS 5.2/9.
Adults 18-49: Fox 4.1/12, NBC 4.0/12, ABC 3.0/9 and CBS 2.4/7.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN and The WB Television Network tied at a 2.9/5
(household). UPN aired two hours of America's Next Top Model.
The WB aired Gilmore Girls and Smallville.
