NBC, Fox, CBS Are All Winners

NBC and Fox tied for first among adults 18-49 Sunday night, while CBS was first in households and total viewers with NCAA basketball, 60 Minutes, Cold Case and the movie Jesus.

NBC aired Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order: CI and Crossing Jordan, but its demo victory was on the strength of the latter two crime time in prime time shows. Fox aired two episodes each of King of the Hill and The Simpsons, followed by Malcolm in the Middle and Arrested Development. Its demo win was primarily on the strength of The Simpsons and Malcolm.

ABC was third among adults 18-49 with Funniest Home Videos, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Alias and The Practice. Its top show was Extreme Makeover.

WB was fifth across the board with Smallville, Charmed and High School Reunion. For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer tallies were CBS, 12.7 million; NBC, 11.6 million; ABC, 9.7 million; Fox, 8.1 million; WB, 2.5 million. UPN does not program Sunday night.