NBC Formalizes Second Season for 30 Rock
By Ben Grossman
NBC formally made the long-expected announcement that it will bring back rookie comedy 30 Rock for a second season.
The network is still going ahead with its plan to move the Tina Fey comedy up a half hour to Thursdays at 9 beginning April 12.
The freshman has been one of NBC’s best-lauded new shows, despite failing to capture ratings worthy of its buzz and quality. It is averaging a 2.7 rating/7 share in adults 18-49, but consistently retains more than 80% of its lead-in.
