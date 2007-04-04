NBC Formalizes Second Season for 30 Rock

NBC formally made the long-expected announcement that it will bring back rookie comedy 30 Rock for a second season.

The network is still going ahead with its plan to move the Tina Fey comedy up a half hour to Thursdays at 9 beginning April 12.

The freshman has been one of NBC’s best-lauded new shows, despite failing to capture ratings worthy of its buzz and quality. It is averaging a 2.7 rating/7 share in adults 18-49, but consistently retains more than 80% of its lead-in.