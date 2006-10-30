NBC Football Ratings Update

NBC’s Sunday Night Football contest between the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers averaged 17.3 million viewers, which is also the exact average for NBC’s new football property through eight weeks.

While not exactly an analogous comparison, Sunday Night Football through eight weeks is up nine percent from what ABC’s Monday Night Football averaged last year through the same number of games (15.9 million), according to Nielsen fast national data cited by NBC.

The Sunday night games last year were carried on cable by ESPN, which is setting cable records this year in its first season of taking over the Monday Night Football franchise from corporate cousin ABC.

The Dallas-Carolina game earned a 6.8 average rating in the adult 18-49 demo, basically on par with the season average for the franchise, which is now averaging a 6.9 rating for the eight games.