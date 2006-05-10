NBC Football Keeps On Trucking

NBC already has a "Bus" in its NFL studio and now it is adding a pickup truck.

Toyota will become the exclusive sponsor of NBC’s new Sunday Night Football halftime show when the NFL returns to NBC this fall.

NBC’s halftime highlight show will be called “The Toyota Halftime Report” and is to feature Toyota’s new Tundra pickup truck. NBC's studio team comprises Bob Costas, Cris Collinsworth, Jerome "The Bus" Bettis, and Sterling Sharpe.