NBC Flips on Three Wishes

What NBC giveth, it can take away. Only two weeks after providing its Friday night series Three Wishes with an order for six more episodes, the network has reversed its decision.

The move reportedly comes over cost concerns at NBC, which is looking to put more money into new show development. The network is facing a budget crunch amid declining ratings this season.

CBS’ decision to move Close to Home against Three Wishes in the 9 p.m. slot this November (which could become permanent if the numbers hold up) may have also played a role in NBC’s change of heart.

Wishes had been averaging a 2.2 rating/7 share this season in adults 18-49, battling with ABC’s comedies for second place in the hour. But last Friday it fell to its lowest mark since Sept. 30 with a third-place 2.0 rating against the first airing of Close to Home in the time period, which had belonged to Threshold (now moving to 10 p.m. Tuesday for a try out in the Close slot).

NBC’s Amy Grant-hosted feel good program has been on a downward ratings spiral since hitting its peak of a 2.6 rating on Oct. 21, followed by a 2.3 for two weeks before dropping even further last week.

Eight episodes of Three Wishes have aired, with the remaining two from the original order slated to be aired by the end of the year. Now the wish-fulfillment show may need a miracle of its own to continue into 2006.