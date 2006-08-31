NBC To Flip Two Fall Comedies

NBC is flipping time periods for its two new fall comedies, with Tina Fey comedy 30 Rock now scheduled to air at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, followed by the John Lithgow-Jeffrey Tambor sitcom, Twenty Good Years.

Both shows are scheduled to debut on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The move may be a reflection of the strong buzz surrounding 30 Rock and the tepid reception for Twenty Good Years. If Twenty Good Years gets off to a rough start, serving as a lead-in could have hurt 30 Rock, thought by many to be one of NBC’s prominent assets in a strong new fall lineup.

But in an interview Thursday, NBC scheduling chief Mitch Metcalf said the move was less about concerns over Twenty Good Years and more about flow through the first two hours, as the network likes the idea of kicking off the night with 30 Rock and letting Twenty Good Years lead into The Biggest Loser at 9.

Metcalf also said the more-hip 30 Rock could make the older-skewing Twenty Good Years seem a little less aged.

"30 Rock can influence Twenty Good Years in that it could make it younger, and the opposite could happen going the other direction," he said.

30 Rock features Fey as the head of a late-night variety show and also stars Alec Baldwin and Tracy Morgan.

Twenty Good Years features Lithgow and Tambor as a pair of older men who want to get the most out of the later years of their lives.