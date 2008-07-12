NBC Firms Up Olympics Programming

NBC Universal formally announced its 2008 Beijing Olympic Games programming last week. All told, it will present more than 3,600 hours of coverage, with nearly 2,900 hours live, both records.

The NBC network will present 225 hours of coverage, kicking off with the opening ceremony Aug. 8. Primetime will have live coverage of all 32 swimming gold medals, as well as men's and women's gymnastics, beach volleyball and, for the first time, the marathons.

USA Network's 165 hours will be anchored by basketball and soccer coverage. MSNBC will carry 175 hours, CNBC will have 95.5 hours, Oxygen carries 20 hours, and Telemundo carries 380 hours, more than any other NBCU network.

NBCOlympics.com will fill in the gaps, providing live coverage of nearly all of the sports, with the exception of some of the most popular events, such as swimming and gymnastics, which will not be streamed until after they air on NBC. All 34 Olympic sports will be covered by the network in some form.

