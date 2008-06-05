NBC Finishes Upfront Sales

NBC has completed its upfront deals, with network sources saying it saw CPM growth in the mid-to-high single digits and year-over-year growth in primetime sales of $100 million to $1.9 billion.

NBC’s numbers include Sunday Night Football but do not include the Super Bowl, for which the network has already sold two spots at $3 million apiece.

Despite the network’s double-digit ratings declines, the volume growth came from selling more inventory in the upfront marketplace, as well as seeing money coming in from the scatter market as clients were more inclined to lock in availability and pricing now.

NBC Universal will now turn its attention to the cable side, where it enjoys relative strength with networks such as USA, Sci Fi and Bravo.

Fox and ABC continue with their upfront negotiations, and both are said to be enjoying relative pricing strength. CBS reportedly has begun its dealmaking.

