NBC Finds Room for The Restaurant

NBC will serve up another course of reality show The Restaurant, with six new episodes starting Monday, April 19, from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

The first six episodes, featuring Chef Rocco DiSpirito as he launched his Rocco's on 22nd restaurant aired last summer and won or tied for first in the key 18-49 demo for all six runs, averaging 7.8 million viewers.



We don't know whether the plot line was added to spice things up, but the new version includes DiSpirito's financier, financier Geoffrey Chodorow, charging him and his staff with mismanagement and attempting to seize the restaurant (does that mean he seizes the show, too?).