NBC finds a home for fear itself

FEARNet will be the exclusive off-network home of NBC's upcoming anthology series Fear Itself.

Episodes will begin rolling out on the FEARNet Website (fearnet.com) and video-on-demand channel Labor Day, Sept. 1, with a new episode available each week. The episodes will come with extras, including scene-by-scene analysis from directors.

Fear Itself, which premieres May 29 at 10 p.m. on NBC, is from Masters of Horror producers Keith Addis, Andrew Deane and Mick Garris and produced at Lionsgate. Each hour-long episode is from a different director; among them are John Landis (An American Werewolf in London) and Mary Harron (American Psycho).

FEARNet On Demand—a joint venture between Comcast, Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Television—is available on Comcast, Cox, Insight and Verizon FiOS.