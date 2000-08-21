NBC finalized its long-reported deal with Dutch producer Endemol Entertainment Friday, signing on for two new reality series. The network has committed to 16 one-hour episodes of Chains of Love and a one-hour hidden-camera special entitled Sweet Revenge. Chains of Love is based on the Dutch relationship/reality show by the same name. The show literally ties together a group of men and women for five days at a time and ends up with a winning couple. Sweet Revenge allows friends, co-workers and family members a chance to get back at someone with the help of Endemol producers. Both shows are expected to reach air during the coming season.