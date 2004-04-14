NBC Fills Reality Gaps with Reality

Filling some holes in its schedule that will be left by the end of limited-run reality shows The Apprentice and Average Joe, NBC is slating reality specials The One That Got Away and The Mentalist.

The One That Got Away will air at 9-11 p.m. Monday, May 31. Las Vegas and Average Joe have been airing in the time periods, although that will likely change for the summer.

NBC last October ordered the special, originally titled Little Black Book, as a reality series or two-parter from executive producers Joe Livecchi and Bob Kusbit, but an NBC spokesman said the finished product plays better as a two-hour special.

In the show, bachelor and North Carolina bartender Skipper Kress will be reunited with seven ex-girlfriends. He will go out on dates with all seven, eliminating them one at a time en route to seeing if a long-term relationship is possible with any of them.

If the show is a hit, it may come back as a series.

The Mentalist, in which Gerry McCambridge showcases his 'ability' to read even strangers' innermost thoughts, will air Wednesday, May 1,2 at 8 p.m., where The Apprentice has been replaying.

Jeff Zucker, president of NBC Entertainment, News and Cable, first saw McCambridge demonstrate his talents at a party several years ago.