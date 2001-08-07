NBC extends summer win streak

NBC keeps sailing right along this summer.

For the 16th consecutive week, NBC won the adults 18-49 crown and it added a total viewers victory last week (July 30-Aug. 5), according to Nielsen Media Research. NBC averaged a 3.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.2 million viewers. ABC finished second in both categories with a 2.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.8 million viewers.

Fear Factor was once again the week's most watched show with 15.4 million and Weakest Link finished third overall with a 13.4 million viewers. Fear Factor was also the highest rated series for the week in adults 18-49 with a 7.1/22. - Joe Schlosser