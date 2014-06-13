NBC Extends Lauer’s Contract

NBC has extended the contract of Today anchor Matt Lauer for multiple years.

His current deal was set to expire in the next few months.

The new contract comes after a rough period for Lauer and the NBC show, from ABC's rival Good Morning America ending Today’s 16-year winning streak to Ann Curry’s un-glamorous exit—for which Lauer faced criticism. While Today is still behind GMA, it has begun to close the gap, especially in the adults 25-54 news demo.

Josh Elliott’s defection from GMA to take a role with NBC Sports also caused speculation on Lauer’s future. "No news role has been discussed," said Elliott at the time of his hire. "I hope Matt Lauer is here when I step away from this gig 30 years down the road."

In addition to his duties on Today, Lauer has been a part of NBC’s Olympic coverage, even subbing for Bob Costas in Sochi earlier this year while he was sidelined with pink eye.

Lauer was already the longest-serving anchor in the morning program’s history, having started in 1997.

The story was first reported by the New York Times.