Ann Curry Announces Departure from 'Today'

Updated: 9:10 a.m. ET

Ann Curry officially announced her departure as co-host of

NBC's Todayon-air Thursdaymorning, ending weeks of speculation and negotiations about her future in the

role.

"This is not as I expected to ever leave this couch after 15

years," she said toward the end of the 8 a.m. hour as she

choked back tears, while saying she was "so grateful" to the viewers who watched.

Curry has signed a new long-term contract to be Today show anchor-at-large and NBC News

national/international correspondent. She will lead a multi-person reporting unit and produce specials and pieces for NBC

Nightly News, Dateline, Rock Center and Today.

"We're going to do great work I hope, and we're being given

the chance to do work that most of us got into journalism for," Curry said on

Today.

In an interview with USA Today Wednesday where Curry first announced her departure, she acknowledged that the

decision to leave Today was NBC's, not

her own, and that she doesn't feel she was given enough time to settle in as

co-host. In her tearful on-air goodbye Thursday, Curry thanked the viewers who supported

her in her one-year turn as co-host.

"For all of you who saw me as a ground-breaker, I'm sorry I

couldn't carry the ball over the finish line, but man, I did try," she said.

Savannah Guthrie, currently host of Today's 9 a.m. hour, is reportedly in line to replace Curry, though

no such succession plan has yet been announced..

Curry took over as co-host from Meredith Vieira a year ago,

and had what many characterized as a rocky transition from the role of Today newsreader, which she held for 14

years, to the fluffier interviews required of a co-anchor.

In April, longtime Today

co-anchor Matt Lauer renewed his contract at the network,

paving the way for NBC News executives to start negotiating for Curry's exit.

The anchor transition is especially important, as Today has faced increased ratings

pressure from ABC's Good Morning America

in recent months. In April, GMA brokeToday's 16-year win streak as the most-watched morning program and won three weeks after that, though Today has been back on top for the last

month.

Today has remained

No. 1 in the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demo for 894 straight weeks,

however, and is said to bring in $500 million in advertising revenue a year.

The timing of Curry's exit

allows Today to travel to the

Olympics, where it will broadcast from London during NBC's coverage of the

Games, with its new team in place. In a press conference Wednesday for its

Olympics coverage, NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke said the Games were a chance to"revitalize the Today show," calling the Olympics a "catalytic" event for how the company promotes its

assets.