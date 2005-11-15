NBC Extends E-Ring, ABC Stakes Stalker

NBC has picked up a back nine episodes for Jerry Bruckheimer drama E-Ring, while ABC has finally cut bait on the struggling Night Stalker.

E-Ringgot off to a modest start on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m., but has stabilized since the network swapped it to 8 p.m. in exchange for Martha Stewart's Apprentice spin-off.

Night Stalker never found traction Thursdays at 9 p.m., struggling against tough competition such as C.S.I. and Donald Trump's original Apprentice, and coming out of its ratings-challenged Alias lead-in.