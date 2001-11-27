NBC explored Discovery buyout

NBC's first takeover target reportedly was Discovery Communications, not Telemundo.

The Washington Post reports that NBC and Discovery held talks this summer about a possible merger with the NBC network but negotiations ended after the companies failed to agree on terms, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

After the talks with Discovery ended, the NBC last month went on to announce that it would acquire Telemundo Communications Group Inc., a Spanish-language broadcaster, in a $2.7 billion deal.

Sources said it was NBC that initially approached Discovery about a possible deal, and negotiations concluded amicably by early September.