NBC Expected to Be Universal City-Bound
By Ben Grossman
NBC
is expected to announce Thursday that it will relocate most of its West Coast-based television operations from Burbank, Calif., to Universal City by 2011.
The move is expected to include the long-rumored construction of a new permanent home for Conan O’Brien when he takes over The Tonight Show in 2009 as part of the network’s controversial plan to replace Jay Leno.
The new setup would reportedly include both network and local news operations.
