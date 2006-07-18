NBC Expands Nightly Blogging Into Morning
NBC is launching a video blog to give Web surfers an early read on what is planned for that evening's Nightly News.
Brian Williams will give an informal report coming out of each morning's editorial meeting, with a producer subbing when Williams isn't there. Williams already does a print blog after the afternoon editorial meeting for the newscast.
The V-blog, dubbed Early Nightly, started this week, expanding on the existing Daily Nightly blog.
