NBC Expands Boxing Package
NBC, Telemundo and boxing-promotional group Main Events are expanding their Saturday-afternoon boxing package this spring to five weeks from three.
The Budweiser-sponsored series airs on both of the co-owned GE Networks. The series kicks off April 17.
