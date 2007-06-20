NBC, ESPN Team To Cover the Court

The All England Lawn Tennis Club, NBCSports.com, ESPN.com and online broadcaster MediaZone are teaming up for a second season of Wimbledon Live on-demand, online coverage of this summer’s tennis grand slam event.

The service currently is providing archive footage from the 2006 tournament and will begin live coverage of the 2007 event June 25.

The service will include full match coverage from nine different courts at once, including the top venue, Centre Court. It will also feature classic matches, archived footage, and a PDF of the program dostributed at the matches.

Users can access the service for $24.95 for the entire event or $4.99 for a single-day pass, though that price jumps to $7.99 for the semifinals and finals.